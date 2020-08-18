1/1
Edgar DAVIS
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edgar's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DAVIS, Edgar Edgar Davis, age 93, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away peacefully Thursday, August 13, 2020, at Miami Valley Hospital after experiencing a stroke. He was born January 24, 1927, in Jeff, Kentucky, but was a Middletown resident most of his life. After serving in the U.S. Army during WWII, he earned multiple degrees from Tennessee Temple Bible College. He had a long career with Armco, retiring in 1991. Edgar and his late wife, Charlotte were married 68 years and were longtime members of Manchester Road Baptist Church. He was a man of faith and a doting grandfather and great-grandfather. He took pride in his home and was adept at fixing any and everything. He enjoyed researching family genealogy, learning new computer skills, and working puzzles. Throughout his life he nurtured his enduring curiosity and cherished his independence. Preceding him in death were his wife, Charlotte Mae (DeJarnette) Davis; a son, Mark Edward Davis; parents, Berse and Jane (Combs) Davis; a granddaughter, Kimberly Ann (Davis) Sutter; and two brothers, Luther Davis and Ray Dean Davis. He is survived by a daughter, Connie Louise (Davis) Frazier, husband David; four grandchildren, Megan Rachelle (Frazier) Simpson, husband Edward; Kaitlin Elizabeth (Frazier) Gilly, husband Matthew; Gregory Donald McNab; Allison Michelle (McNab) Harper, husband Matthew; four great-grandchildren, Ryan David Sutter, Charlotte Tucker Simpson, Porter Davis Simpson, and Nolan Lee Harper; two great-great grandchildren, Kennedy Anne Sutter and Mason Joseph Sutter; a brother, Otis Davis; a sister, Shelby Jean (Davis) Reynolds; and many extended family, friends, and neighbors. A gravesite ceremony will be held Saturday, August 22, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Miltonville Cemetery, Miltonville, Ohio. The family asks that you practice social distancing and wear a mask. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, Miami Valley Chapter, 31 West Whipp Road, Dayton, Ohio 45459. Arrangements by Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 East Second Street, Franklin, Ohio 45005. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.anderson-fh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal-News on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Miltonville Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Funeral Home
1357 E 2nd St
Franklin, OH 45005
(937) 746-6455
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Anderson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved