HUBBARD Sr., Edgar 5-21-32 to 11-27-2019 was born in London ohio. He honorably served in the marines and the army. Edgar Loved traveling and spending time with his family. He loved camping, fishing, picnics. preceded in death was the love of his life of 61 yrs Donna Johnson Hubbard and one daughter Eugenia Ault. He is survived by sons Raymond Hubbard Edgar Hubbard Jr. Connie Sturgill and Shanda Aldrich. 12 grand children,13 great grand children and 5 gg grandchildren.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Jan. 9, 2020