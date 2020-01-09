Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Edgar HUBBARD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edgar HUBBARD Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edgar HUBBARD Sr. Obituary
HUBBARD Sr., Edgar 5-21-32 to 11-27-2019 was born in London ohio. He honorably served in the marines and the army. Edgar Loved traveling and spending time with his family. He loved camping, fishing, picnics. preceded in death was the love of his life of 61 yrs Donna Johnson Hubbard and one daughter Eugenia Ault. He is survived by sons Raymond Hubbard Edgar Hubbard Jr. Connie Sturgill and Shanda Aldrich. 12 grand children,13 great grand children and 5 gg grandchildren.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edgar's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -