PENIX, Jr., Edgar 66, of Dayton, Ohio passed away Wednesday July 10, 2019 at Dayton Hospice. He was born July 12, 1952 in Dayton, to Edgar Penix Sr. and Edna Marie Huffman. Ed enjoyed fishing, knew every type of tree and flower on this green earth, finding good restaurants, traveling and truck-driving. He jokingly referred to himself, as a "semi-retired truck-driver". He was a Fairmont East High School Falcon graduate and football player who appreciated Coaches Coby and McVay. Ed is survived by his children: Jason Penix (Lindsay), Trina Marie Penix, Danielle Jones; grandchildren: Keegan, Caleb, Jaden, Elijah; brother, Steve Penix; life-long friend, Danny Salyers and was a proud "Gruncle" to Remi Kate. He is preceded in death by his parents, Edgar Sr., Edna Marie Penix and many loving aunts and uncles. Ed wrote this about his loved ones in 2017: "We have had a lot to be thankful for. It's never been easy to lose someone you love. We will treasure the sweet memories and try to forget the tough times! As I said : I don't like to say goodbye, but I just say, I'll see you later. I know I will see my parents, aunts and uncles and CUZ's again, because I know in what they believed in. I've said it before and I'll say it again, a person always goes to be with their Lord! So choose wisely to whom you serve! It's for Eternity! My love to you all. "Cousin Ed" Memorial service will begin on Friday July 12, 2019 at 6:00 P.M to share pictures and memories at Heritage Christian Church, 7171 Wilmington Pike, Bellbrook, Ohio. Service and stories to follow. Online condolences may be made to Edgar's family at www.powerskell.com Published in Dayton Daily News on July 12, 2019