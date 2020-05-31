Edgar SNYDER
1937 - 2020
SNYDER, Edgar Adam 82, of Springfield, passed away peacefully on Tuesday afternoon, May 26, 2020. He was born in Springfield on December 29, 1937, the son of the late Sherel and Oliva (Boggess) Snyder. He retired from Navistar International and was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. Edgar loved fishing at Lake Erie and was known on the CB radio as "Mr. Ed". He was an avid gardener and won numerous blue ribbons at the Clark County Fair for his vegetables. Edgar loved "his Buckeyes" and cheering for the Cleveland Cavaliers. Edgar was married to the love of his life, Shirley, for 61 years until her passing in November, 2018. He is survived by his three children, Eileen (Kevin) Tener, Julie (Chris) Schwartz, and David Snyder; seven grandchildren, Jason (Shauna) Tener, Adam (Meagan) Tener, Ashley Schwartz, Kyle Schwartz, Brittany Schwartz, Hailey Snyder, Hannah Snyder; and five great grandchildren, Caleb, Aiden, Emma, Mallory and Austin Tener. He is also survived by two cousins, Dorma Stanley and Patty (Steve) Barnes; two brothers-in-law, Robert (Linda) Gregory and Cary Dean Gregory; numerous nieces and nephews; and a special niece, Jeannie Justice. Private graveside services will be held with the immediate family. The family is being served by Littleton & Rue Funeral Home. Memorial contributions can be made to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Building Fund, 712 N. Fountain Ave Springfield, OH 45504 or a charity of your choice.


Published in Springfield News Sun on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
(937) 323-6439
