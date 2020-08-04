1/
Edith CLEMENTS
CLEMENTS, Edith Age 63, formerly of the Brookville area, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020, after a long battle with ALS. Edith was a long time active member of the 1st Baptist Church in Englewood. She adored all sorts of animals, especially her dogs. She also loved to travel and was able to fulfill her dream of taking an Alaskan cruise. She was always a joy to be around and would always brighten up a room or bring a smile to your face. She is going to be deeply missed by all her family and friends. Edith is preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Clements; and father, Todd Avery. She is survived by her mother, Vivian Avery; children, Mike (Kelly) Clements, Sondra (Andrew Hill) Clements; grandchildren, Ethan Clements, Luke Clements, Hadrian Hill; siblings, Marsha Avery, Donnie Avery, and numerous other relatives and friends. Funeral services were held on Saturday, August 1, 2020, 1 pm at the GILBERT- FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT ROAD, BROOKVILLE. A private burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Muscular Dystrophy Association (mda.org). E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to www.gilbert-fellers.com

Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home
Guest Book sponsored by Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home

