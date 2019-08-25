Home

Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Normandy Church UMC
450 W Alex Bell Rd
Dayton, OH
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Normandy Church UMC
450 W Alex Bell Rd
Dayton, OH
More Obituaries for Edith CORBIN
Edith CORBIN

Edith CORBIN Obituary
CORBIN (nee Peters), Edith Marilyn November 12, 1927 August 18, 2019. Edith passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Bethany Village in Centerville, OH. She is predeceased by her husband Robert Corbin, her parents Lillian and Calvin Peters, her brother Calvin (Pete) Peters and sister-in-law Ellen Peters (nee Coleman). She is survived by her daughters, Lynn Corbin (Roland) Seiple, of Madison FL., and Carol (Bob) Wilcox of Southport, NC. Edie was born in Cincinnati, OH where she graduated in 1945 from Western Hills High School. She graduated from Otterbein University, Westerville, OH class of 49' with a B.A. Degree, where she met her husband of 65 years. After college, she worked for the City of Dayton as a social worker for 5 years until she had her first child and became a stay at home mom. She was a devoted longtime member of Normandy UMC in Centerville, OH where she taught Sunday School in the Junior Department for many years. She enjoyed traveling, bridge and was an avid tennis player. Edie had many wonderful and dear friendships that lasted a lifetime. The family would like to thank all of her caretakers at Bethany Village and from . Her Memorial service will be held on Friday September 13, 2019 at Normandy Church UMC, 450 W Alex Bell Rd, Dayton, OH 45459. Family will greet friends at 10:00 with the service to follow at 11:00. A light lunch will be served at the conclusion of the service. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Salvation Army, 1000 N. Keowee St., Dayton, OH 45404, Otterbein University, Howard House, 131 W. Park St., Westerville, OH 43081, or the Endowment fund for Normandy United Methodist Church. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.routsong.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 25, 2019
