DOWNEY, Edith Opal Age 93 of Fairfield passed away on Friday, March 29, 2019, at the Fairfield Place. She was born in Hamilton, Ohio on June 27, 1925, the daughter of Victor and Anna (Crouch) Miles and was a 1943 graduate of Seven Mile High School. On June 22, 1946, in Covington, Kentucky she married Edward H. Downey and he preceded her in death on December 27, 1992. Opal was an avid reader. She enjoyed time spent with grandchildren and playing cards at the Community Arts Center in Fairfield. Survivors include her son, Dr. Thomas (Coralie) Downey of Northbrook, Illinois; five grandchildren, Michael and Jason Phillips, Megan (T.J.) Souder, Angela (John) Sears, and Cynthia Downey; four great-grandchildren, Ryan and Kellan Sears, James Phillips, and Miles Souder; son-in-law, Dennis (Sandy) Phillips; dear friend, Wanda Gruenschlaeger; many nieces and nephews. Besides her husband, Edward, she was also preceded in death by a daughter, Sharon Phillips; two brothers, Edward "Bud" Miles and Eugene Miles. Funeral services will be held at 11:00am Wednesday in the Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave. with Rev. Edwin R. Beck celebrating followed by burial in Hickory Flats Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10-11:00am Wednesday in the funeral home. Memorial donations are suggested to . Online register book is available at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 31, 2019
