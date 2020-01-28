Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kindred Funeral Home
400 Union Boulevard
Englewood, OH 45322
(937) 832-2600
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
10:00 AM
Kindred Funeral Home
400 Union Boulevard
Englewood, OH 45322
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Kindred Funeral Home
400 Union Boulevard
Englewood, OH 45322
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Riverside Cemetery
West Milton, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edith FISHER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edith FISHER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edith FISHER Obituary
FISHER (Erisman), Edith Marie Age 97 of Englewood, passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2020. She retired from Northmont City Schools as a head cook with over 30 years of service. Edith had been a long time member at Concord United Methodist Church and enjoyed spending time with her family. She is survived by her daughters: Bonnie White of FL, Joy (Dave) Keihl of Versailles, Mary (John) Feithen of MI, Sue (Bob Tillotson) Slemker of Englewood, sons: Jerry (Pamela) Fisher of Tipp City, Philip Fisher of MN, Ray Fisher of Ludlow Falls, Paul (Jane) Fisher of KY, 10 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband: Harlie A. Fisher, parents: Frank and Mary (Wright) Erisman, 2 sisters, 1 brother, son-in-law: Ken White, daughter-in-law: Trisha Fisher and grandson: Chad Michael Slemker. Funeral Services will be held 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 (TODAY) at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood) with her son, Ray Fisher officiating. Interment will follow the service at Riverside Cemetery in West Milton. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, from 10:00 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Brigid's Path. Online condolences may be made to the family at www. KindredFuneralHome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -