FISHER (Erisman), Edith Marie Age 97 of Englewood, passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2020. She retired from Northmont City Schools as a head cook with over 30 years of service. Edith had been a long time member at Concord United Methodist Church and enjoyed spending time with her family. She is survived by her daughters: Bonnie White of FL, Joy (Dave) Keihl of Versailles, Mary (John) Feithen of MI, Sue (Bob Tillotson) Slemker of Englewood, sons: Jerry (Pamela) Fisher of Tipp City, Philip Fisher of MN, Ray Fisher of Ludlow Falls, Paul (Jane) Fisher of KY, 10 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband: Harlie A. Fisher, parents: Frank and Mary (Wright) Erisman, 2 sisters, 1 brother, son-in-law: Ken White, daughter-in-law: Trisha Fisher and grandson: Chad Michael Slemker. Funeral Services will be held 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 (TODAY) at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood) with her son, Ray Fisher officiating. Interment will follow the service at Riverside Cemetery in West Milton. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, from 10:00 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Brigid's Path. Online condolences may be made to the family at www. KindredFuneralHome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 28, 2020