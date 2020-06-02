GUSTIN, Edith 81, of Springboro, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020. She was born Feb 4, 1939, to Andrew and Bertie Charles in Magoffin County, KY. She moved to Ohio, and at age 17, married the love of her life, Terence, and started a family. She was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband of 64 years, Terence; siblings, Hedy, Cathern, Robert; daughter, Sherry. Edith is survived by her children, Mike Gustin, Greg Gustin, Tony (Tami) Gustin, Tim Gustin, Diana (Bill) Hayes, Angie (Chaz) Collins, Gina (Jeff) Schneider; sister, Loetta Sewell; 9 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. A visitation will be Wednesday, June 3, 2020, from 12 - 1 PM at Anderson Funeral Home, 40 N. Main St. Springboro, OH 45066. Funeral services will be Wednesday at 1 PM at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Springboro Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.anderson-fh.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 2, 2020.