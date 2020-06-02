Edith GUSTIN
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Edith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GUSTIN, Edith 81, of Springboro, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020. She was born Feb 4, 1939, to Andrew and Bertie Charles in Magoffin County, KY. She moved to Ohio, and at age 17, married the love of her life, Terence, and started a family. She was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband of 64 years, Terence; siblings, Hedy, Cathern, Robert; daughter, Sherry. Edith is survived by her children, Mike Gustin, Greg Gustin, Tony (Tami) Gustin, Tim Gustin, Diana (Bill) Hayes, Angie (Chaz) Collins, Gina (Jeff) Schneider; sister, Loetta Sewell; 9 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. A visitation will be Wednesday, June 3, 2020, from 12 - 1 PM at Anderson Funeral Home, 40 N. Main St. Springboro, OH 45066. Funeral services will be Wednesday at 1 PM at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Springboro Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.anderson-fh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
3
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Anderson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
3
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Anderson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Funeral Home
40 North Main Street
Springboro, OH 45066
937-748-6455
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved