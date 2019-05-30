HARRIS (Baker), Edith V. 64, of Springfield, passed away May 27, 2019 in her home. She was born December 16, 1954 in Springfield, the daughter of Roland L and Minnie E. (Berry) Baker. Edith attended the Lawrenceville Church of God. She enjoyed reading, crocheting, sewing, cooking and spending time with her loving family. She had been employed at Grand Court as a cook. Survivors include her devoted husband of 26 years; George Hanke Jr., three children; Sondra and Stanley Collum, Roy and Wendy Harris and Marshall and Karen Harris Sr., step children; Bonnie Baker, Mandy and Jason Miller, Donnie Hanke and Donna Denny, grandchildren; Marshall Jr., Morgan, Liam, Finn and Mariah, step grandchildren; Victoria and Michael, siblings; Susie Baker, Roland "Sonny" Baker, Martha Hullinger, Charles "Bud" Baker, John "Pappy" Baker and Clifford "Skip" Baker, several nieces and nephews, daughter in law; Kelly Harris, father in law; George Hanke Sr. sister in law; Sharon Griffin, brother in law; Mike and Missy Hanke and grand puppy; Merlin. She was preceded in death her parents. Visitation will be held from 2:00PM until 5:00PM Saturday in the Lawrenceville Church of God. Funeral services will begin at 5:00PM with Pastor Alan Cain officiating. Edith's family would like to give special thanks to Bob Grooms for all of his wonderful care. In lieu of flowers, contribution may be made to the family. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com. Published in Springfield News Sun on May 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary