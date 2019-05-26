LAVERIS, Edith M. Kinser Age 96 formerly of Dayton (Englewood), passed away peacefully May 22, 2019 in Indiana where she resided. Edie was a loving daughter, sister, Mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was loving, gentle and caring to all who knew her. Edie is preceded in death by her parents, first husband Emmett (Buck) Kinser Jr., second husband Theodore (Ted) LaVeris, and three sisters Ruth, Virginia and Martha. She is survived by her children Sandra (Phillip) Rosenband, Deborah (Barry) Lynn, David (Anne) Kinser; 8 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; numerous friends and loved by all who met her. Edie graduated from Greenville High School and attended Bowling Green State University before meeting Emmett. She was a valued employee of Elder Beerman for 25 years before retirement. A funeral service will be held 11AM Tuesday May 28, 2019 at Baker Hazel Snider Funeral Home 5555 Philadelphia Dr. Dayton, OH 45415. The family will receive friends 10 AM until time of service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Saint Jude Children's Hospital. The family would like to thank Hartsfield Village and Hospice of the Calumet Region for their tremendous care and respect given to Edie. Published in Dayton Daily News on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary