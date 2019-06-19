LYTLE (Evans), Edith Marie Born October 29, 1925 in Lexington, Kentucky to the late Walter Evans and Viola Evans Foley peacefully passed away Sunday, June 9th at . Edith grew up and graduated from Dunbar High School in Somerset, Kentucky and moved to Dayton where she was employed for many years at Dayco Corporation. She was a licensed spiritual counselor, facilitated a "Joel Goldsmith" study group and very active in her spiritual community. Edith was proceeded in death by her husband Robert S. Lytle, her parents, brother Walter Evans, sisters Ruth Evans and Barbara Newell and adopted son Terrence Bullock. Edith was a loving and devoted mother, sister, grandmother, friend and spiritual counselor. She had a contagious smile with a big heart and a passion to serve humanity. Edith is survived by her four children, La Monte (Alma) Turner, Nancy (David) Hickman, Larry (Denise) Hayden and Gary Hayden all of Dayton; sisters Thelma Wooten and Billye Gaines of Dayton; 10 grandchildren Nicole (Marko) Rice, Erica (Christopher) Grace, Lester Williams III, Jeanette Hayden, Kimberly Hayden, Catherine Hayden, Michael Hayden, Phillip Hayden, Jasmin Hayden and On'Gela Caldwell; 8 great grandchildren Ari, Christopher, Makayla, Maleah, Lester IV, Rachaele, Raquell and Askia; special niece Shari Evans Buford, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Memorial Services will be held Friday, June 21st at 11a.m. at Bold Believers Church of Christ, 1306 Salem Avenue, Dayton. Family will receive friends at 10am. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.HHRoberts.com. In lieu of flowers the family request that donations can be made to Agape Journey of Awakening Spiritual Center (AJOA) and . Published in Dayton Daily News from June 19 to June 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary