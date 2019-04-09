MOYERS, Edith "Edie" Katherine 91 of Englewood, passed away peacefully Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Englewood Health and Rehabilitation. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 62 years, Thomas D. Moyers in 2008, her parents Silas and Daisy (nee Green) Thompson, five brothers. Edie leaves to cherish her memory two daughters and son-in-law, Linda and Ken Herick of Englewood, Tamara Moyers of IN. Also surviving are three grandchildren Bradley and Kendra Herick, Brett and Sally Herick, Chloe Burton, great-grandchildren, Britney, Steven (Alex), Zachary (Leandra), Katie, Abby, 6 great-great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews and special friend Delcie Holderman. She was a past member of the Goshen Ohio Eastern Star and most importantly loved spending time with her family. There will be a Gathering of Family and Friends at the TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME ENGLEWOOD CHAPEL, 675 West Wenger Road, Wednesday, April 10, 2019 starting at 11:00 am followed by a Celebration of Edie's life at 12:30 pm with Pastor Brandon Wombold presiding. Burial will follow in Arlington Cemetery, Brookville. Contributions in memory of Edie may be made to the Ronald McDonald House (rmchdayton.org). Messages of support to her family may be made at: www.tobiasfuneralhome.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary