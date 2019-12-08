|
|
PAUL, Edith J. Age 86 of Vandalia, formerly of Crossville, TN passed away Wednesday, December 4 at Spring Hill Singing Woods. Edith was born March 4, 1933 in Hebagberg, TN, daughter of the late Edward & Edith (Scarlet) Farmer. Preceded in death by her husband, George A. Paul and 3 brothers, Leland, Dean and David Farmer, Edith is survived by her daughter, Janet Brown (Jodie); son, George Paul (Teresa); 2 brothers, Herman F. Farmer of Dayton and Dan Farmer of CA; 8 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren, along with numerous other family and friends. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Monday, December 9 at the Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, 139 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia with Mr. John Seagraves officiating. Interment will follow at Royal Oak Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 10:00 am until time of service. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the in Edith's memory.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 8, 2019