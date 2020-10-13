1/1
Edith SMITH
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SMITH, Edith I. 80, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020. She was born July 27, 1940, in Allentown, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Mark E. Smith & Mary (Hilliard) Martin. She lived with Independent Living of Ohio and worked at TAC Industries in Springfield. She loved bowling, crafting and going out to eat. She is survived by a sister, Carol Hannigan; a brother, Michael Martin; niece, Kathy (Ron Howard) Hannigan; nephew, Patrick (Estelita) Hannigan; 2 great nephews, Josh & Wayne; 2 great-nieces, Meghan & Kelly; several great-great-nieces & nephews; and beloved best friend, Phyllis Braden; other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a brother, John Martin and a sister, Gloria Jean Smith. Visitation will be 12 noon, Thursday, October 15, 2020, at the TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, New Carlisle, Ohio, funeral services will be 1 PM in the funeral home. Burial will be in New Carlisle, Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.trostelchapman.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Visitation
12:00 PM
Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
15
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home
507 West Jefferson Street
New Carlisle, OH 45344
(937) 845-9477
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved