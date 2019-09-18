|
ZAKEL (Graedtke), Edith Amanda February 23, 1928 - September 13, 2019 Age 91, died Friday the 13th of September, 2019. Born the 3rd of 10 children in Lithuania, Edith emigrated from Western Europe to New York City in 1952, married in 1953, then came to Dayton in 1954, where she lived for more than 50 years until her final years at the Springfield Masonic Home. For 48 years she was married to Henry Zakel, whom she met on a US naval immigration ship crossing the Atlantic. She belonged to St. John's United Church of Christ. She loved singing and dancing and, with her husband on the dance floor, became part of a graceful duo, dancing the night away as lifelong members of Dayton Liederkranz-Turner German club. Edith also enjoyed traveling, sewing, swimming, and gardening. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Pete and Linda Zakel of Fremont, California; daughter and son-in-law Lori Zakel and Mark Knowles of Springfield and grandchildren Megan of Los Angeles and Marissa of Springfield; and son and daughter-in-law Ken Zakel and Angie DeBrosse of Kettering. She is also survived by sister and brother-in-law Alma and Bob Whitaker of Miamisburg; sister Trudy Smith of upstate New York; sister-in-law Linda Gradtke of Beavercreek; brother and sister-in-law Manfred and Maggie Graedtke of Texas; sister Karin Neaderbaomer of Los Angeles; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry, and five siblings, including Rudy Gradtke of Beavercreek and Johanna (Hanni) Seifert of West Carrollton, Edith's best friend. The family will receive friends and family at Westbrock Funeral Home, 1712 Wayne Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45410, from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, September 20, followed by a brief service at 6 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Dr. Lori Zakel Scholarship Fund at Sinclair Community College Foundation, 444 W. Third St., Dayton Ohio 45402, or , 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45420.
Published in Dayton Daily News from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019