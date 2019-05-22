Home

Blessing Funeral Homes - Tipp City
11900 N. Dixie Drive
Tipp City, OH 45371
937-667-5554
DANIELEWICZ, Edmund Stanley Age 89 of Troy, passed away Friday, May 17, 2019 in his residence. He was born in Dayton, Ohio on May 8, 1930 the son of Stanley & Julianna (Glos) Danielewicz. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, member of the Dayton, Free & Accepted Mason Lodge, Antioch Shrine and Scottish Rite Valley of Dayton. He was a former member of Harrison Twp. Fire Dept. and Box 21 Rescue Squad. He was also a former Master Training Councelor for the NRA, Montgomery County Sheriff Deputy, Hunter's Education Instructor for the ODNR and an owner of Shiloh Motor Repair. He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Beulah D. (Glendening) Danielewicz, children Carol Terebinski, Edmund C. (Tammy) Danielewicz and Debbie Young; grandchildren Amanda (Erik) Fine, Michelle Terebinski, Steve (Cara) Danielewicz, Emily (Jose) Joseph, Nathan Danielewicz, Tiffany (Bruce) Williams and Cameo (Aaron) Mease; great grandchildren Ethan and Alek Fine, Jonathan, Maria, Kayla, Alyna, Desirae and Mackenzie Danielewicz, Cameron, Rylei, Jordan and Sofia Winship, Amal and Tirzah Joseph and Lucas and Madison Mease; and several nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, and 4 brothers Raymond, Julian, Richard and Gerald Danielewicz. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019 from 11:00 am 1:00 pm at the BLESSING-ZERKLE FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Friday at 1:00 pm with Mark Zelnick officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City with the grave dedication by Dan Williams. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Ed's memory to the American Cancer Association, 2808 Reading Rd., Cincinnati, Ohio 45206 or to the , 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, Florida 33607. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.blessingfh.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 22, 2019
