HITE, Edmund Nicholas Passed away peacefully on March 26, 2020. Ed was a Marine, who served his country in Vietnam. He held many titles over the years, such as machinist and cab driver, but his most cherished titles were husband, father grandfather and friend. He will be remembered for his generosity, corny sense of humor, honesty and devotion to family. He is preceded in death by his mother, Rita Sallee, father, Paul Hite, wife, Jane (Bandy) Hite, and brother, Michael Hite. He is survived by his sisters, Sondra Scott and Paula Hough, brother, Paul Hite, Jr., daughter, Angela (Hite) Roberts, son, Ben Hite, grandchildren, Jordan Hite, Juliette Hite, and Devin Roberts, as well as extended family and friends. Funeral arrangements and service information will be announced at a later time.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 2, 2020
