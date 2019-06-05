BARTLETT, Edna Mae Love Ms. Edna Mae Love Bartlett, Age 93, of Maysville, Ky., formerly of Monroe, Ohio and Lewis County, Kentucky passed away Monday June 3rd, 2019 at Meadowview Regional Medical Center in Maysville, Kentucky after an extended illness Edna Mae was born in Lewis County, Kentucky February 14, 1926 to the late John and Elizabeth Boyd truesdell. Edna Mae received her Bachelors degree from Eastern Kentucky University, then went on to earn her Masters' degree from Morehead State University. Edna Mae loved to travel which included London, California and other continents. She loved to sew quilts and afghans and donate them to her community. Another hobby of Edna Mae's was birding a term often used for bird watching. She was a Kentucky Colonel and a Kentucky Admiral. She also love to garden. She was an avid UK fan and Cincinnati Reds fan. She was an educator for 40 years in the Lewis County School system from which she retired in 1990. Preceding her in death was her 1st husband- Robert Love in 1974. Her 2nd husband Howard Bartlett in 2015, two- Sisters- June Smith in 1992, and Rita Sweigart in 1997. Surviving are two step-sons- J. D. (Carolyn) Bartlett- Middletown, Ohio; Howard Michael (Catherine Mesner) Bartlett- Boston, Mass. Nephew- Steven "Snuffy" Smith of Vanceburg, Ky. Numerous relatives and cousins also survive who will mourn her passing. Funeral services will be Thursday June 6, 2019 at 1:00 pm at the Gaydos Funeral Home 159 2nd street Vanceburg, Ky. 41179 with Pastor Tom Cox Jr. officiating. Visitation will be Thursday June 6th from 11:00 am until time of services at the funeral home. Burial will follow in East Fork Cemetery Lewis County, Ky. Burial will follow in the East Fork Cemetery Lewis County, Ky. Pallbearers for Ms. Edna Mae Love will be Steven 'Snuffy' Smith, Jim Hawks, John Sweigart, and John Thomas Lykins. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gaydosfh.com Published in Journal-News on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary