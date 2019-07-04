BELCHER, Edna Cleo Age 89 of Vandalia, passed away Wednesday July 3, 2019 at home with her family. Edna was born on December 27, 1929 in Toledo, IL to the late Joseph and Blanche Carrell. She graduated from Decatur School of Nursing in Decatur, IL. While in nurse's training Edna met the love of her life, Donald K Belcher, whom she married on August 18, 1951. Later Don and Edna started their own company, The Balancing Company. Edna enjoyed gardening, flowers, birds, cooking, baking, jelly making, bridge and knitting. She was an active member of Shiloh Church and was generous with her time and resources. She is preceded in death by husband of 60 years Donald Keith; parents; grandson Jared Belcher and brother John Charles Carrell. Edna is survived by her four children Thomas (Diana) Belcher of Tampa, FL, Laura Ellen (Doug) Jontz of Hiawatha, IA, Michael (Kelly) Belcher of Tipp City, OH and Joseph (Nona) Belcher of Vandalia, OH; seven grandchildren Jennifer (Eric) Cross, Rachel (Kris) Lieder, Jordan and Jacob Belcher, Ashley (Jacob) Estridge, Austin and Dillon Belcher Brother Wayne (Charlotte) Carrell of IL; sisters-in-law Rose Belcher and Christine Carrell of IL and nieces, nephews, and numerous relatives and friends. A Funeral Service will be held 3PM Saturday July 6, 2019 at Baker Hazel Snider Funeral Home 5555 Philadelphia Dr. Dayton OH 45415. The family will receive friends 1PM until time of service Saturday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The James Cancer Research Center at The Ohio State University or in honor of Edna. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com Published in Dayton Daily News from July 4 to July 5, 2019