89 of Springfield, passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born on July 17, 1931, in Fayette County, Ohio, the daughter of John Preston and Margaret L. (Stephenson) Roberts. Edna attended Possum Road Church of God. She enjoyed fishing, playing board games, loved cooking, always helping somebody else, enjoyed and loved family and God. She also loved to sing. Edna is survived by her children: Terrance L.Davis, Victoria Jean (Ike) Potts, Randy M. Byrd, Richard K. Byrd, and Ronald G. (Sandra) Byrd. She is also survived by her brother Harold Roberts and sister-in-law Dorothy Roberts. She has 12 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and severalnieces, nephews and cousins. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Ralph Edgar Davis, Jr., and her grandson Justin Byrd and granddaughter Briana Byrd. Also, her sisters: Leola, Edith, Eathy, Verlie, Betty, Garnet, Lucille and brothers Wilbur and Gerald. The funeral service will be Saturday,November 28, 2020, at 11 a.m. at LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME with longtime family friend, Pastor Roger Cummings, officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00 a.m. on Saturday. Burial will follow in Glen Forest Cemetery, Yellow Springs, OH. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at



