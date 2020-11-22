1/1
Edna BYRD
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BYRD, Edna Aldena

89 of Springfield, passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born on July 17, 1931, in Fayette County, Ohio, the daughter of John Preston and Margaret L. (Stephenson) Roberts. Edna attended Possum Road Church of God. She enjoyed fishing, playing board games, loved cooking, always helping somebody else, enjoyed and loved family and God. She also loved to sing. Edna is survived by her children: Terrance L.

Davis, Victoria Jean (Ike) Potts, Randy M. Byrd, Richard K. Byrd, and Ronald G. (Sandra) Byrd. She is also survived by her brother Harold Roberts and sister-in-law Dorothy Roberts. She has 12 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and several

nieces, nephews and cousins. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Ralph Edgar Davis, Jr., and her grandson Justin Byrd and granddaughter Briana Byrd. Also, her sisters: Leola, Edith, Eathy, Verlie, Betty, Garnet, Lucille and brothers Wilbur and Gerald. The funeral service will be Saturday,

November 28, 2020, at 11 a.m. at LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME with longtime family friend, Pastor Roger Cummings, officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00 a.m. on Saturday. Burial will follow in Glen Forest Cemetery, Yellow Springs, OH. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at


www.littletonandrue.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Visitation
10:00 AM
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
28
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
(937) 323-6439
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved