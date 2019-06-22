DAVIDSON (Brown), Edna M. Age 88 of Dayton, and her winter home in Haines City, Florida, passed away on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at the Good Shepherd Hospice House after a short illness. She was born in Detroit, Michigan and resided in Crab Orchard, Kentucky until she moved to Dayton and met her husband, Willard Davidson whom she married in 1954. Edna worked at Mad River Schools and retired from Wright Patterson Air Force Base. She was a member of the Northridge Church of Christ in Dayton and Central Church of Christ in Haines City, FL. She is survived by her loving husband of 64 years: Willard Davidson, daughter and son-in-law: Joan and Dewey Mitchell, grandchildren: Christopher and Chelsea Mitchell, lifelong best friend: Mary Lou Easterly, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents: Lewis and Jewel (Johnson) Brown and son: Mark Davidson. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, June 24, 2019 at Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood) with Pastor Walter Tolley officiating. Interment will follow the service at Miami Valley Memory Gardens near Centerville. The family will receive friends on Sunday, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the for Pancreatic Research or to the Hospice of your choice. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com Published in Dayton Daily News on June 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary