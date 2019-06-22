Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kindred Funeral Home
400 Union Boulevard
Englewood, OH 45322
(937) 832-2600
Calling hours
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Kindred Funeral Home
400 Union Boulevard
Englewood, OH 45322
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Kindred Funeral Home
400 Union Boulevard
Englewood, OH 45322
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edna DAVIDSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edna DAVIDSON


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Edna DAVIDSON Obituary
DAVIDSON (Brown), Edna M. Age 88 of Dayton, and her winter home in Haines City, Florida, passed away on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at the Good Shepherd Hospice House after a short illness. She was born in Detroit, Michigan and resided in Crab Orchard, Kentucky until she moved to Dayton and met her husband, Willard Davidson whom she married in 1954. Edna worked at Mad River Schools and retired from Wright Patterson Air Force Base. She was a member of the Northridge Church of Christ in Dayton and Central Church of Christ in Haines City, FL. She is survived by her loving husband of 64 years: Willard Davidson, daughter and son-in-law: Joan and Dewey Mitchell, grandchildren: Christopher and Chelsea Mitchell, lifelong best friend: Mary Lou Easterly, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents: Lewis and Jewel (Johnson) Brown and son: Mark Davidson. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, June 24, 2019 at Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood) with Pastor Walter Tolley officiating. Interment will follow the service at Miami Valley Memory Gardens near Centerville. The family will receive friends on Sunday, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the for Pancreatic Research or to the Hospice of your choice. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now