|
|
DOLL, Edna "Vicky" Age 76 of Englewood, passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019. Vicky was a 1961 graduate of Northmont High School. She was a full time wife, mother and homemaker. She was a long time member of St. Paul Catholic Church. Vicky, along with her husband, Ken, volunteered for many years at the Schuster Center and Victoria Theater in Dayton. Vicky loved everything to do with family, both immediate and extended, as well as her many lifelong friends. She was also very proud of her Cuban heritage. Vicky is survived by her children: Paul (Cindy) Doll of FL, Thomas Doll of WA, Steve (Laura) Doll of IL, and Keith (Heather) Doll of Columbus, grandchildren: Javier of TX, Cassandra of WA, Caitlyn (Patrick) of FL, Jack, Luke, Aidan, and Gavin, brother: Luis (Pat) Riancho of Englewood and numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband and soulmate of 51 years: Kenny Doll, parents: Atanasio and Amparo Riancho, and brothers: Albert, Ralph and Cesar Riancho. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at St. Paul's Catholic Church (1000 Wenger Rd., Englewood) with Rev. James Seibert C.PP.S. officiating. Interment will follow the Mass at Arlington Cemetery in Brookville. The family will receive friends on Friday, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). In honor of Kenny Doll, memorial contributions may be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.kindredfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 1, 2020