DURHAM, Edna Faye Age 75 of Hamilton, passed away at Birchwood Care Center on Thursday, March 19, 2020. Faye was born in Hamilton Co., Ohio on August 19, 1944 to Henry Carl and Dollie Dent (nee Gardner) Norton. On September 21, 1963, Faye married the love of her life, Ronald Lee Durham. Faye worked as a bus driver for Ross School District and subbed for Fairfield School District for over 15 years. She and her husband retired to Alvin, Wisconsin, prior to moving back to the area. Faye is survived by her daughter, Robin (Mark) Volkman; her sister, Bonnie (John) Vance; and numerous nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. Faye was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 46 years, Ronald Lee Durham; her son, Rickie Lee Durham; and her siblings, Nelson Carl Norton, Nora Louise Farthing and Carolyn Dent Tyndall. Private services to be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to American , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Condolences may be left at browndawsonflick.com.
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 22, 2020