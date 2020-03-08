Home

Zettler Funeral Home - Hamilton/Lindenwald
2646 Pleasant Avenue
Hamilton, OH 45015
(513) 893-2793
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Zettler Funeral Home - Hamilton/Lindenwald
2646 Pleasant Avenue
Hamilton, OH 45015
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
10:30 AM
Zettler Funeral Home - Hamilton/Lindenwald
2646 Pleasant Avenue
Hamilton, OH 45015
Edna HILLIARD


1921 - 2020
Edna HILLIARD Obituary
HILLIARD, Edna E. Age 98 of Hamilton passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020, at her home. She was born in Manchester, Kentucky on June 25, 1921, the daughter of James and Mary (Craft) Sibert. On February 26, 1946, in Russell, Kentucky she married Alvin M. Hilliard and he preceded her in death on October 16, 2007. Edna was a member of the Bridgewater Church. Survivors include four children, Robert Sibert, Jean Rainey, Albert Hilliard, and John Hilliard; 56 grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren. Besides her husband, she was also preceded in death by a son, Thomas Hilliard in 2004. Funeral services will be held at 10:30am Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in the Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave. with Pastor Tyler Williams officiating, followed by burial in Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be from 5:00-8:00pm Monday, March 9, 2020, in the funeral home. Memorial donations are suggested to the Bridgewater Church. Online register book at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 8, 2020
