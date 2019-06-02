Home

Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel
3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd
Dayton, OH 45432
(937) 427-1361
Edna KIMM Obituary
KIMM, Edna L. 83, passed away on Tuesday,May 28, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents and her beloved and devoted husband, Rev. Edwin M. Kimm. She is survived by children, Rev. Stephen (Gail) and Lori; grandchildren Samantha (Chris), Brianne and Tadd (Sarah). Visitation will be Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 10 a.m. with service to follow at 11 a.m. at Peace Lutheran Church, 3530 Dayton-Xenia Road, Beavercreek, Ohio 45432. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Peace Lutheran Church. Services in care of Tobias Funeral Home, Beavercreek Chapel.
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 2, 2019
