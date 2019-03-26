|
SPEIRS, Edna Mae 93, passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019 in Akron, Ohio. She is preceded in death by her husband Forrest Speirs, her parents Charles Augusta and Ada Bell (Hopkins) Miller. Survived by her children Glen Ray (Peg) Speirs, Retha Fay (Charles) Breckmacker and Keith Jay Speirs; 3 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren. Edna was a devout Christian with a very strong belief in God, She was a school teacher for many years and an accomplished seamstress. Her enjoyment was her family and playing the piano. Family will receive friends Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at the Jackson Lytle and Lewis Life Celebration Center, 2425 N. Limestone St, Springfield, Ohio from 12-1 PM, where a service will follow at 1 PM Wednesday. Pastor Kevin Moehn officiating. Interment Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be sent to www.jacksonlytle.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 26, 2019