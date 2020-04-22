|
MEADE, Edna Was born at her home in Blackwater, Kentucky on Mar 26, 1926 to Loren and Addie Roberson. She graduated from high school in Springhill, Tennessee in 1944. After moving to Middletown Ohio, she met and married LG Meade in 1947. They welcomed their son Larry Gordon Meade in 1948. She was very active in her church and served as music director for many years. Upon retirement, she began a music ministry with her husband and others, all over the local area. She was beloved in her community. She moved to Florida in 1992 and established residence in Gadsden County where she became active in the Community Baptist Church in Tallahassee Florida. She continued her music ministry as a choir member and special singer. She passed quietly on April 17, 2020 at Westminster Oaks in Tallahassee. She is survived by her son, Larry Gordon Meade and two granddaughters, Elizabeth Chapo and Mary Powell. She will be laid to rest in Trenton, Ohio with her family. Viewing will be at Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home on Riggins Road in Tallahassee, Wednesday, April 22 from 5 to 7PM for family and close friends.
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 22, 2020