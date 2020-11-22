Age 96, ofpassed away, Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Laurel's of W. Carrollton. She was born inGerman Township on August 30, 1924, to the late Harry A. and Mary E. (Shock) Bender. Edna attended Germantown School and was a member of the Germantown UnitedMethodist Church. She worked at the Heritage House Five & Dime. She enjoyed gardening, mowing the lawn, andanything outdoors; her many dogs through her life, her family and working on her genealogy. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Mack E. Mefford in May 1998; a son Charley Lee Mefford; and agreat-grandson, Christopher Scott Lightcap; 4 sisters, Helen & Arletta Bender, Annie Swartzel and Clara Slusser; 3 brothers, William "Charley", Ralph, and John Bender Edna is survived by 3 daughters, Dorothy (Jerry) Nichols, Gloria (John) Gibson,Linda (John) Adams; a her son, Ron (Joyce) Mefford; 8grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; 12 great-great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank the Laurel's for their compassionate care; her neighbor's ~ especially thePettits for their watchful care; and to Crossroads Hospice. Graveside Services will be Private for the family, with burial at Royal Oak Cemetery, Brookville, OH., serving the Family. Please share condolences at



