Edna MEFFORD
1924 - 2020
MEFFORD (Bender), Edna J.

Age 96, of Germantown, OH, passed away, Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Laurel's of W. Carrollton. She was born in

German Township on August 30, 1924, to the late Harry A. and Mary E. (Shock) Bender. Edna attended Germantown School and was a member of the Germantown United

Methodist Church. She worked at the Heritage House Five & Dime. She enjoyed gardening, mowing the lawn, and

anything outdoors; her many dogs through her life, her family and working on her genealogy. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Mack E. Mefford in May 1998; a son Charley Lee Mefford; and a

great-grandson, Christopher Scott Lightcap; 4 sisters, Helen & Arletta Bender, Annie Swartzel and Clara Slusser; 3 brothers, William "Charley", Ralph, and John Bender Edna is survived by 3 daughters, Dorothy (Jerry) Nichols, Gloria (John) Gibson,

Linda (John) Adams; a her son, Ron (Joyce) Mefford; 8

grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; 12 great-great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank the Laurel's for their compassionate care; her neighbor's ~ especially the

Pettits for their watchful care; and to Crossroads Hospice. Graveside Services will be Private for the family, with burial at Royal Oak Cemetery, Brookville, OH. Dalton Funeral Home, Germantown, serving the Family. Please share condolences at


daltonfh.net



Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 22, 2020.
November 22, 2020
To all the Mefford Families you have my sincerest heartfelt condolences. May GOD comfort you all through this trying time.
Yvonne Sams
Friend
