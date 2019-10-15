|
|
MILLER (Fitch), Edna Pauline Of Springfield, died, Saturday, October 12, 2019. She was born in Vinton, Ohio on September 11, 1930 the daughter of the late Cline and Blanche (Myers) Fitch. Pauline worked in accounting beginning with the P.D. Cosmos Company, the Lawson Milk Company, and finally at Olan Mills. Edna loved gardening and was an amazing pianist who played by ear. She had a passion for life and loved to be with her family. Edna was the self-proclaimed president and only member of "her" neighborhood watch group, as she lived in her home for more than 70 years. She is survived by two grandchildren: William (Mindy) White, and Tammy (Aaron) Leffel; great grandchildren: A.C. (Devin) Leffel, Brecken Leffel, Rachel (Patrick) White, and Stephanie White; and two siblings: Sharon Harmon and William Fitch. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews, including special nephews, Rick and Randy Keesee; several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law. She was preceded in death by the love of her life, her husband of 51 years, Eslie "Bill", her only child, Linda Sue White, sisters: Lou Ford, Mary Keesee, and Ruth (Jean) Keesee, three brothers, James (Fred), Jack, Marion (Leon) and "godparents", P.D. and Leah Cosmos. Pauline's funeral service will be held at 12:30 pm Thursday, October 17, 2019, in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A gathering of family and friends will be held one hour prior to the service from 11:30 am -12:30 pm. Burial will be in Ferncliff Cemetery. Online expressions of sympathy may be sent through www.littletonandrue.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Oct. 15, 2019