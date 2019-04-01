Home

Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
12:00 PM
Edna ONEY Obituary
ONEY, Edna Age 86, of Middletown, OH passed away Friday March 29, 2019 at Mount Pleasant Retirement Village.She was born in Blaze, KY, on October 12, 1932 to Shelvie James and Laura (Barnette) Watkins. Edna was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Oney, son, Tim Wright, 5 brothers, and her parents, and 2 grandsons Joshua James Wright and Jeffrey Scott Tutt. Edna is survived by two daughters, Rhonda (Tim) Carberry and Donna (Kerry) Workman; her son, Jim (Cheryl) Wright; a sister, Lettie (Kent) Baker; 16, grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandson, Caregiver, Kristi Brown and beloved pet JoJo. Funeral services are 12:00 pm Wednesday April 3, 2019 at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home 517 South Sutphin Street Middletown. Visitation will be Tuesday from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the funeral home. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to send an online condolence.
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 1, 2019
