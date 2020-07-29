1/1
Edna PAWLOWSKY
1926 - 2020
PAWLOWSKY, Edna Mae Age 94, of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at 7:45 a.m. at Ft. Hamilton Hospital. She was born on June 21, 1926, in Stockton, Ohio, the daughter of Bruce and Ruby (Ketchum) Ervin. She was educated in the Fairfield Schools graduating from Fairfield High School in 1944. In 1949, in Hamilton, Ohio, she married James Edward Pawlowsky and he preceded her in death on March 19, 2007. Edna was employed at the Mosler Safe Company, Pease Woodworking, clerk for the Hamilton Municipal Court and City of Hamilton Utilities Department. She was a member of the Lindenwald United Methodist Church, Altar Guild and Hamilton City Oldtimers. Edna loved her sports, her home, singing, baking, and cooking especially for her beloved family. She is survived by her daughters, Marilyn Sue (Michael) Hubbard and Carol Sue (Dean) Creech; 6 grandchildren, Marcy (Eric) DeLoose, Michael J. Hubbard, Matthew (Jessica) Hubbard, Stacy Lynn Patrick, Christa Lynn (Doug) Reece and Caity Lynn Patrick; 13 great-grandchildren; sister, Carolyn Gardner and many other relatives, friends and caregivers. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and brothers, Donald Ervin and Jimmy Ervin. Funeral Services will be on Friday, July 31, 2020, at the Charles C. Young Funeral Home 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, Ohio, with Pastor Edwin R. Beck, officiating. Burial in Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until time of services at 11:00 a.m. (FACIAL MASKS ARE REQUIRED). In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be sent to Crossroads Hospice, 4380 Glendale Milford Road, Cincinnati, OH 45242, in Edna's memory. Albert D. Hinkel, funeral director, with Charles C. Young is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com.

Published in Journal-News on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Charles C. Young Funeral Home - Ross
JUL
31
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Charles C. Young Funeral Home - Ross
Funeral services provided by
Charles C. Young Funeral Home - Ross
4032 Hamilton Cleves Road State Route 128
Ross, OH 45014
(513) 738-1414
