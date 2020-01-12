|
|
SMITH (Hayes), Edna Mae Age, 85, of Liberty Township, OH passed away Wednesday January 8, 2020 at her residence. She was born February 24, 1934 in Wolfe County, KY to Everett and Mary (Moore) Hayes. Edna was a Real Estate Agent for Century 21 for 35 years; worked for Kroger in Monroe; and was the first woman firewoman in Liberty Township Fire Dept. for 10 years. Edna is survived by her children, Lucian Everett Smith, Michael Ray (Angie) Smith both of Monroe, Brenda Sue (Steve) Williams of Liberty Township; grandchildren, Jennifer, Sean, Josh, Michelle, Kevin, Mikie, Amanda, Justin, Keith, Casey, Stephen, Kelsey; several great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; brothers, George (Freddie) Hayes, Ray Hayes, Roy (Shirley) Hayes, Kenny (Bev) Hayes; sisters, Darlene (Charlie), Marlene Friend. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lucian Smith Jr,; son, David Smith; brothers, RC Hayes, JC Hayes. Visitation will be held Monday, January 13, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 pm at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Avenue, Middletown, OH 45005. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 12:00 pm at the funeral home with Rev. Kevin Walters officiating. Interment will be at Butler County Memorial Park. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com
Published in Journal-News on Jan. 12, 2020