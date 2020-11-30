1/1
EDNA SMITH
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share EDNA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SMITH, Edna Charlotte

Edna Charlotte Smith, 100, of Springfield, passed away November 28, 2020, in Good Shepherd Village. She was born September 8, 1920, in Springfield, the daughter of Samuel and Cora (Geron) Frock. Mrs. Smith attended St. Paul Lutheran Church. She had played on a championship baseball team that was coached by her father and was a 1938 graduate of Olive Branch High School. During WWII she was employed as a "Rosie the Riveter" wiring gun ball turrets for bombers at Steel Products. She was a home maker for many years and was also employed as a seamstress. Edna loved to craft, especially Christmas ornaments. She is survived by two children; David W. (Becky) Smith and Dawn (Neil) Miller, grandchildren; Chad (Mitzi) Smith, John (Erin) Smith, Jen (Tim) Bartell, Jana (Jennifer L.) Miller, Eric (Shannon) Miller, great-grandchildren; Alyssa, Hannah and Samantha Smith, Eli and Eisley Miller, Callum and Linton Miller, Aiden and the new twins; Avery and Logan Smith, one sister; Frieda George and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 74 years; Wallace M. (Wally) Smith, June 6, 2015, siblings; Dela Driscoll, Martha Erwin, Dorothy Lohnes, Inez Schultz and Sam Frock and her parents. Edna's family would like to give special thanks to the staff at Good Shepherd Village for their excellent care, especially Rachel and Amy. Due to the Covid 19 Pandemic, services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: One Room School House or to the scholarship fund of the Clark County Retired Teachers Association in care of Nancy Rix, 2524 Fox Hollow Road, Springfield, Ohio 45502. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com [jkzfh.com].

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 325-7353
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved