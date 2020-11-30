SMITH, Edna Charlotte
Edna Charlotte Smith, 100, of Springfield, passed away November 28, 2020, in Good Shepherd Village. She was born September 8, 1920, in Springfield, the daughter of Samuel and Cora (Geron) Frock. Mrs. Smith attended St. Paul Lutheran Church. She had played on a championship baseball team that was coached by her father and was a 1938 graduate of Olive Branch High School. During WWII she was employed as a "Rosie the Riveter" wiring gun ball turrets for bombers at Steel Products. She was a home maker for many years and was also employed as a seamstress. Edna loved to craft, especially Christmas ornaments. She is survived by two children; David W. (Becky) Smith and Dawn (Neil) Miller, grandchildren; Chad (Mitzi) Smith, John (Erin) Smith, Jen (Tim) Bartell, Jana (Jennifer L.) Miller, Eric (Shannon) Miller, great-grandchildren; Alyssa, Hannah and Samantha Smith, Eli and Eisley Miller, Callum and Linton Miller, Aiden and the new twins; Avery and Logan Smith, one sister; Frieda George and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 74 years; Wallace M. (Wally) Smith, June 6, 2015, siblings; Dela Driscoll, Martha Erwin, Dorothy Lohnes, Inez Schultz and Sam Frock and her parents. Edna's family would like to give special thanks to the staff at Good Shepherd Village for their excellent care, especially Rachel and Amy. Due to the Covid 19 Pandemic, services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: One Room School House or to the scholarship fund of the Clark County Retired Teachers Association in care of Nancy Rix, 2524 Fox Hollow Road, Springfield, Ohio 45502. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com
[jkzfh.com
].