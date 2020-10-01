1/1
Edna TEMMEN
TEMMEN, Edna Age 82, passed away Monday, September 28, 2020, at Garden Manor Retirement Village where she had resided for three years. She was born September 21, 1938, in Pike County, Kentucky, and moved to Ohio in the 1960's. She was employed as a housekeeper at Stoney Ridge Inn for over 20 years. Edna was a big Elvis fan, and loved spending time with her family. Preceding her in death were her parents, Wallace and Pauline (Fitch) Thompson; her husband John Temmen in 2012; six sisters, Frieda Phelps, Mary McCoy, Betty Taylor, Jessie Thacker, Billie Miller and Jennie Lou Stewart; and one brother, Ireland Thompson. She is survived by six children, Renea Hester, Rebecca Franks, Michelle Franks, Theodore Franks, Joe (Joyce) Franks and Jodi Franks; 26 grandchildren; 29 great grandchildren; two sisters, Joanne Tristani and Barb (Mike) Garcia; two brothers, Wallace "June Bug" (Kay) Thompson and Gary Thompson; many nieces and nephews; four step children, Wayne (Claire) Temmen, Lynn (David) Fallang, Judy (Bruce) Cramer and Brenda (Rick) Keith, and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. A private Celebration of Life for the family will be held at a later date. Arrangements by HerrRiggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com.

Published in Journal-News on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
