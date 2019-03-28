Home

RUEDRICH, Edris "Edie" Age 95, of Dayton Ohio, passed away on March 26, 2019. Edie was born in Mulliken Michigan on December 28, 1923, daughter of Lawrence and Kathryn (Cramer) Austin. She graduated from Grand Ledge High School in Grand Ledge Michigan; and was married to Paul Elias Ruedrich Jr. in Lansing Michigan on September 11, 1949. They moved to Dayton Ohio in 1956, where they raised their three sons. Edie was employed for many years by the Dayton Public Schools, as a teacher's aide, working with children with developmental disabilities. Edie is preceded in death by her parents; seven siblings, Roger, Florence, Mabel, Jerry, David, Sara, and Russell, and her husband Paul. She is survived by one brother Stuart Austin of Scottsdale AZ; and three sons, Stephen (Loralee Marsh) Ruedrich of Hudson Ohio, Timothy Ruedrich of Dayton Ohio, and David (Claudia) Ruedrich of Hilliard Ohio. She is also survived by 8 grandchildren; Kathryn, Eric, Emily, Caitlin, Daniel, Austin, Phillip and Betsy; and 8 great-grandchildren, Corbin, Kiera, Holden, Julianne, Henry, Charles, James, and Joseph. Edie was a long-time member of Eastmont United Methodist Church, where she was active in Sunday School and service activities. Grandma Edie was also active in the lives and activities of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, never forgetting a birthday or special occasion. Special thanks to the staff and administration of Lincoln Park Manor, where Edie received loving care in recent years. Her family will receive guests at the Tobias Funeral Home, 648 Watervliet Ave. in Dayton on Friday, March 29, 2019 from 10 am to 11 am. Funeral service will follow on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 11 am. Interment to follow at Valley View Memorial Gardens, 170 N. Valley Rd. in Xenia. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Eastmont United Methodist Church Memorial Fund, 5039 Woodbine Avenue, Dayton OH 45432, 937-253-7109, [email protected]
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 28, 2019
