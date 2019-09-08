|
MALAHY, Edward L. Age 77 of Dayton passed away on August 22, 2019. He was born on January 10, 1942 in Springfield, Ohio. Edward graduated from Catholic Central High School in Springfield, Ohio. He enrolled at Ohio University and graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education. He then received a Master of Education Degree from Wright State University with an emphasis in Curriculum and Supervision. Subsequently, he completed several courses in Post Graduate Studies in School Administration at both the University of Dayton and at Wright State University. Edward began his teaching career at Roosevelt Junior High School in Springfield, Ohio. After several years of teaching, he became the Assistant Principal at Clark Junior High School in Springfield. He then became the Principal at John R. Williams Junior High School in Painesville, Ohio. In later years, Edward earned an Associate Degree of Applied Science in Graphic Communications from Columbus Technical Institute. Edward always had a passion for teaching and continued to do so in less formal situations when he taught children with disabilities and adults having disadvantaged backgrounds. Edward was preceded in death by his father James E. Malahy and mother Elizabeth Malahy and sister Dorothy Lang. He is survived by his sister Kathleen Kain, brother James Malahy and sister in-law Madlyn Malahy. He is also survived by nephews Barry Kain, Thomas Kain, Shawn Kain, Matthew Lang, Michael Lang, Mark Lang and niece Margaret (Peggy) Grendell and their families. Edward will be greatly missed by all his family. A private family service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 8, 2019