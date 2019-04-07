Home

Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home
240 Ross Ave
Hamilton, OH 45013
(513) 894-9919
Edward ALLEN
ALLEN, Edward K. 89 of Hamilton, passed away on Wednesday April 3, 2019 at Doverwood Rehabilitation Facility. He was born on August 31, 1929, the son of the late Edwin and Bernice (Combs) Allen. Edward was a long time member of First Baptist Church of Hamilton and a proud supporter of the Salvation Army and the . He had previously worked for Fernald and retired after many years from Ford Motor Company as a Tool and Die Maker. He is survived by his children, Judith (Tom) Farris and Ed (Marla) Allen; grandchildren, Thomas (Anne) Farris, Matthew Farris, Oliver "Luke" Allen and Natalie Allen; siblings, Connie Taylor, Darrell (Penny) Allen and David Allen. He was preceded in death by his wife of over 70 years Marian Melva Allen. Visitation will be held on Wednesday April 10, 2019 from 12pm until 1pm at Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be held at 1pm on Wednesday at the funeral home with Pastor Daniel Clemens officiating. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to First Baptist Church of Hamilton 1501 Pyramid Hill Blvd, Hamilton, OH 45013 or the Salvation Army235 Ludlow St, Hamilton, OH 45011. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 7, 2019
