ANDERSON, Edward Leonard Age 80 of Dayton, Ohio went home to heaven on February 22, 2020. He was born on April 21, 1939 to the late Leonard and Genevieve Anderson in Chicago, Illinois. After graduating from Leo High School in Chicago, he worked for Texaco Oil Company while attending DePaul University in order to pay for his college education. Ed's family was his greatest joy. Ed was a Furniture Manufacturer's Representative in Ohio for most of his working career. He had a great love and enthusiasm for what he did. Ed always put family first. He felt blessed that the 20 years preceding retirement, he was part of the Moosehead Furniture Company, a caring company and quite unique in that it also stressed family first. His wonderful sense of humor and his caring attitude enabled people to relate to him and helped his family cope with the difficult times and celebrate the good times more fully. Ed was an active member of St. Luke Catholic Church for 44 years. He was proud of serving as President of the Boosters, lectoring, and training new lectors, being a minister of Communion at Mass as well as visiting and bringing Communion to the sick at Crestview Nursing Home. He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Janet; daughters, Julie, Meg and Carolyn; granddaughters Amalia Petreman, and Sarah Bockrath; sister Joan Anderson; sister-in-law Rosemary Greene of Crown Point, Indiana; nephews Richard (Julie) W. Greene II, Michael (Elizabeth) Greene and Martin (Amanda) Greene and their families. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends. Visitation with family and friends will be held Monday, March 9, 2020 at St. Luke Catholic Church, 1440 N. Fairfield Road, Beavercreek, Ohio 45432 from 9:30 AM until time of the Memorial Mass at 10:30 AM. A luncheon will immediately follow the Mass in Kramer Hall at the church. Inurnment at Calvary Cemetery will be held at a later date at the discretion of the family. In lieu of flowers, Memorials in Edward's name may be given to Seedling Foundation (Stivers School for the Arts) or St. Luke School or .
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 5, 2020