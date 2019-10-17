|
|
ANDRUS, Edward Arthur 78 of Springfield, passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2019. He was born on April 16, 1941, in Sunbury, Ohio, the son of the late Howard and Dorothy (Gump) Andrus. Ed was an active member of the North Hampton Community Church. As a lifetime farmer he was active in 4-H and later in life became an advisor. He loved helping people and always seemed to put others first. This was evident in how he served clients when he worked as a plumber. Ed was an avid bowler and threw horseshoes competitively. He also enjoyed fishing, hunting and his Ohio State Buckeyes. Ed is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Mary (Circle) Andrus, son and daughter-in-law, William and Jennifer Andrus; daughter and son-in-law, Nicia and David Cook; six grandchildren: Lindsay (Doug) Baver, Ryan Ayres, Kristin (John) Swader and Sara Vance, Kyle Cook, and Katherine Cook (Matt) Loellke; great grandchildren: Gannon, J.J., Tyler and Lucia; sister Ruth Millhouse, brother, Donald Andrus, sister-in-law, Judy Andrus, and several nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by one brother, Carl Andrus, two infant brothers, and three sisters: Jean McFatridge, Pauline Brumfield, and Lois Moore; one sister-in-law, Carol Andrus, four brothers-in-law: Larry Moore, Donald Brumfield, Donald Millhouse and William McFatridge. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Thursday, October 17, 2019, from 5-7:00 p.m. in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A celebration of his life will be held on Friday at 10:30 a.m. in the North Hampton Community Church. Burial will follow in the Lawrenceville Cemetery. Online expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.littletonandrue.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Oct. 17, 2019