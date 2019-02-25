ALFREY, Edward B. "Buck" Age 67, of Springfield, came to peace on February 22, 2019. He was born July 7, 1951 at Mount Carmel Hospital, Columbus, the son of Otis and Vivian (Ratliff) Alfrey. Buck enjoyed fishing, playing his guitar and collecting numerous things. He was also a loyal New England Patriots and Ohio State Buckeye fan. He is survived by is loving wife on 32 1/2 years, Bev Alfrey, one daughter, Michele (Arlie) Diamond of Genoa WV, three grandchildren, Nate Couch, Marysville, OH, Breanna (John) Ratliff, Wayne, WV and Autumn Tucker of Genoa, WV, five great grandchildren, Emma, Bradley, Aubree, Harlie and Cayson and one on the way, one sister, Loretta Alfrey, Springfield, sister in law and brother in law. Mary and Danny Bryan and sister in law, Donna Dunn, all of Springfield and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by four brothers. Hershel, Farrell, Jerry and Darrel and his parents. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5:00PM until 8:00PM Tuesday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com. Published in Springfield News Sun on Feb. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary