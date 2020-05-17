|
BAKER Jr., Edward L. "Ed" Skip" Age 84, of Miamisburg, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on April 3, 1936 in Dayton, Ohio the son of the late Edward L. Sr. & Grace (Jordan) Baker. Mr. Baker was a retired employee of GM with over 26 years of service, a retired employee of NCR with 19 years of service. Ed was a member of the Dayton Elks Lodge BPOE 58, Miamisburg Moose Lodge #1645, Miamisburg American Legion # 165, West Carrollton VFW #3438, Germantown Eagles Aerie #2292, the Moraine Eagles Aerie #3925, and UAW Local #696. Preceded in death by his brother Michael Baker, his sister Dolly Hicks, and his sister-in-law Lois Baker. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years Evelyn Diane (Ward) Baker, 2 sons Bud (Kim) Baker, Tim (Perditta) Baker, 2 daughters Susan Ward & Sandy Clark, brother-in-law Bobby Hicks, 14 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and 10 great great grandchildren, as well as numerous other family members and many friends. Due to the unfortunate circumstances of COVID-19; A public Graveside Service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, May 18, 2020 at the Evergreen Cemetery with Mr. Courtney Parks officiating. The family will receive family and friends privately prior to the Graveside Service at the Swart Funeral Home, West Carrollton. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later time. If so desired memorial contributions may be made to The Mary Grace Foundation via Interim , 300 W. Wilson Bridge Road, Suite 250, Worthington, OH 43085 in Mr. Baker's memory. Please share memories and condolences at www.swartfuneralhome.com. Expressions of Sympathy, Love, and Thinking of You cards may be sent to The Family of Mr. Edward L. Baker, Jr., C/O Swart Funeral Home, 207 E. Central Ave., West Carrollton, Ohio 45449.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 17, 2020