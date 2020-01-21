Home

Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
6:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Peter Catholic Church
6161 Chambersburg Road
View Map
Edward Becker Obituary
BECKER, Edward L. Age 71, of Huber Heights, passed away Friday, January 17, 2020 at Grandview Medical Center. Ed retired from General Electric, was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church, Rock Steady Boxing at the YMCA and The Shamrock Athletic Club. He was a Sergeant in the U.S. Air Force Reserve during the Vietnam War. Ed was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert & Alvira; and brothers, Donald, Herbert & Norman. He is survived by his beloved wife, Lynn; daughters & sons-in-law, Shannon & Chris Link of NC, Julie & Rob Gilmore of NC, Tiffany & Mike Koors of Huber Heights; son & daughter-in-law, Brian & Corrie Becker of Centerville; sisters, Martha Newman of Kettering, Virginia Paquette of Columbus; sisters-in-law, Mary Rose Becker & Pat Becker both of Huber Heights; brothers & sister-in-law, Fred & Helen Becker of FL, Rich Becker of Huber Heights; grandchildren, Taylor, Riese, Delaney, Kate, Ava, Quinn, Lucy, Drew & Nora; many nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends. Known for his corny one-liners like "Can't possibly make it" and "Hard gettin up in the morning", Ed was a devoted Ohio State and long-suffering Bengals fan. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Friday, January 24, 2020 at St. Peter Catholic Church, 6161 Chambersburg Road with Father Ambrose Dobrozsi celebrant. Entombment Calvary Mausoleum. The family will receive friends at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike from 6-8 PM Thursday. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Michael J. Fox Foundation, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741 in Ed's memory.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 21, 2020
