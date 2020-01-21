|
BECKER, Edward L. Age 71, of Huber Heights, passed away Friday, January 17, 2020 at Grandview Medical Center. Ed retired from General Electric, was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church, Rock Steady Boxing at the YMCA and The Shamrock Athletic Club. He was a Sergeant in the U.S. Air Force Reserve during the Vietnam War. Ed was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert & Alvira; and brothers, Donald, Herbert & Norman. He is survived by his beloved wife, Lynn; daughters & sons-in-law, Shannon & Chris Link of NC, Julie & Rob Gilmore of NC, Tiffany & Mike Koors of Huber Heights; son & daughter-in-law, Brian & Corrie Becker of Centerville; sisters, Martha Newman of Kettering, Virginia Paquette of Columbus; sisters-in-law, Mary Rose Becker & Pat Becker both of Huber Heights; brothers & sister-in-law, Fred & Helen Becker of FL, Rich Becker of Huber Heights; grandchildren, Taylor, Riese, Delaney, Kate, Ava, Quinn, Lucy, Drew & Nora; many nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends. Known for his corny one-liners like "Can't possibly make it" and "Hard gettin up in the morning", Ed was a devoted Ohio State and long-suffering Bengals fan. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Friday, January 24, 2020 at St. Peter Catholic Church, 6161 Chambersburg Road with Father Ambrose Dobrozsi celebrant. Entombment Calvary Mausoleum. The family will receive friends at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike from 6-8 PM Thursday. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Michael J. Fox Foundation, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741 in Ed's memory.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 21, 2020