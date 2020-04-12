|
BERK, Edward F. Age 84, of Tipp City, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at St. Leonard's. He was born April 6, 1936 in Dayton to the late Charles & Mabel (Huff) Berk. Ed was a graduate of U.D. and was a long-time member of St. Christopher Catholic Church. He retired from TRW-Globe Motors with 47 years of service. He was a charter member of the Dayton Ski Club and he was an avid Notre Dame & Nascar fan. Ed is survived by his loving wife of the past 38 years, Lorraine (Smith) Berk; son, David Jenks & his wife, Tonya; and by two grandchildren, Taylor Sophia Jenks & Nathan Herres. Private services for the family will be held at Calvary Cemetery. Mass of Christian burial will be scheduled after the Covid-19 restrictions have been lifted. In lieu of flowers, contributions should be made in memory of Ed to the Parkinson's Network North, PO Box 5734, Traverse City, MI 49696 or to the donor's favorite charity. Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, Vandalia, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 12, 2020