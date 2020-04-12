Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home - Vandalia
139 South Dixie Dr.
Vandalia, OH 45377-2123
937-898-4634
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward BERK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward BERK


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward BERK Obituary
BERK, Edward F. Age 84, of Tipp City, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at St. Leonard's. He was born April 6, 1936 in Dayton to the late Charles & Mabel (Huff) Berk. Ed was a graduate of U.D. and was a long-time member of St. Christopher Catholic Church. He retired from TRW-Globe Motors with 47 years of service. He was a charter member of the Dayton Ski Club and he was an avid Notre Dame & Nascar fan. Ed is survived by his loving wife of the past 38 years, Lorraine (Smith) Berk; son, David Jenks & his wife, Tonya; and by two grandchildren, Taylor Sophia Jenks & Nathan Herres. Private services for the family will be held at Calvary Cemetery. Mass of Christian burial will be scheduled after the Covid-19 restrictions have been lifted. In lieu of flowers, contributions should be made in memory of Ed to the Parkinson's Network North, PO Box 5734, Traverse City, MI 49696 or to the donor's favorite charity. Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, Vandalia, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -