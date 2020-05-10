Home

Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Edward BIRON


1936 - 2020
Edward BIRON Obituary
BIRON, Edward J. Passed away May 5, 2020 in the Miami Valley Hospital. Since June of 2015, and prior to being admitted to the hospital, resided at Walnut Creek Campus in Kettering Ohio. He also was a long time resident of Beavercreek Ohio from 1979 to 2015. Born in Montpelier Vermont, June 8, 1936. He was the son of Emile Joseph Biron and Yvette Cyr. He was married to Carlene Anne Shepard on November 14, 1959 at St. Augustine Church in Montpelier Vt. He graduated St. Michael's College with a BA/Business Administration and was quickly commissioned as an officer in the United States Air Force. He completed a twenty seven year career in the Air Force attaining the rank of Colonel. Received numerous military awards and decorations, including the Air Force's second highest award for peacetime achievement, the Legion of Merit. Survivors include his wife of over 60 years, Carlene S. Biron of Kettering Ohio. One sister Lorraine Bedard of Nashua New Hampshire One son , Mark Biron of Aurora Colorado. One daughter, Cynthia Peyton of Huber Heights Ohio and five grandchildren, Ashley Dorsten of Huber Heights Ohio, Kevin Dorsten of Englewood Ohio, Courtney Dorsten of Huber Heights Ohio, Jaxson Peyton of Huber Heights and Maxwell Peyton of Huber Heights. He was preceded in death by his two brothers, Romaine of Walpole New Hampshire and Ernest of East Montpelier Vermont. A small, immediate family only service will be held at the Newcomer funeral home in Kettering. Please visit NewcomerDayton.com to view the online obituary that encompasses much more detail.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 10, 2020
