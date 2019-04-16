BITTERS, Edward Earl Age 85 of Dayton, OH, Earl peacefully left us on April 12, 2019. Spending his young life as a Methodist pastor's kid throughout Ohio taught him the importance of service and the values of living frugally and simply, principles he followed throughout his life. Earl also spent his life making people smile with his friendly face and corny jokes. After a career in retail hardware, he "retired" to work and greet customers at the Huber Heights Walmart. His childhood memories of attending the circus--which he continued as an adult--led him to become a professional clown with the personas Mr. Bumbles and Wally. He also served at Dayton Children's Hospital as a tour guide, clown, and information desk volunteer for many years. Earl loved Wayne HS football, followed several regional theatre groups for young people, and enjoyed waxing philosophical about the changing retail scene. He is survived by three siblings, three children, six grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Miami Valley and Dayton Children's Hospital. Online memories may be left at NewcomerDayton.com. The family will hold a private gathering at a later date. As Earl would often quip, "This is a serious matter!" Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary