Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas Funeral Home
4520 Salem Avenue
Dayton, OH 45416
937-274-8777
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Summitt Christian Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward BRYANT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward BRYANT

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward BRYANT Obituary
BRYANT, Edward L. Age 84, transcended this life peacefully, September 10, 2019. Edward was born on February 5, 1935 in Palmetto, GA to the late Sim and Cora (Hines) Bryant. He graduated from P.L. Dunbar High School, class of 1952. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Juanita (Rasberry) Bryant; son, Edward L. Bryant Jr; great grandson, Amir Vineyard; sister, Annie (Bryant) Robinson; brother, Claude Bryant and best friend, Cornelius Moseley. He leaves to cherish his loving memory; devoted daughter, Margaret J. Booze (Philip); (2) sons, James T. (Theresa) of Nashville, TN and Charles (Sheila) Bryant; (4) grandchildren, Lafayette (Lisa) Christian IV, KenEsha Booze, JaNay (Shawn) Turner and James E. Bryant; (3) great grandchildren, Jalen and Lauren Christian and Joi Vineyard; great-great grandchild Hazel; sister, Alice Harris; sister in law, Charlotte Williams; cousin, Emma Mays; a host of nieces, nephews, friends, family and Summit Christian Church Congregation. Funeral services 11:00 AM, FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 20, 2019 at SUMMIT CHRISTIAN CHURCH, 4021 Denlinger Rd. with Reverend Shelby Walker, officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now