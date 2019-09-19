|
BRYANT, Edward L. Age 84, transcended this life peacefully, September 10, 2019. Edward was born on February 5, 1935 in Palmetto, GA to the late Sim and Cora (Hines) Bryant. He graduated from P.L. Dunbar High School, class of 1952. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Juanita (Rasberry) Bryant; son, Edward L. Bryant Jr; great grandson, Amir Vineyard; sister, Annie (Bryant) Robinson; brother, Claude Bryant and best friend, Cornelius Moseley. He leaves to cherish his loving memory; devoted daughter, Margaret J. Booze (Philip); (2) sons, James T. (Theresa) of Nashville, TN and Charles (Sheila) Bryant; (4) grandchildren, Lafayette (Lisa) Christian IV, KenEsha Booze, JaNay (Shawn) Turner and James E. Bryant; (3) great grandchildren, Jalen and Lauren Christian and Joi Vineyard; great-great grandchild Hazel; sister, Alice Harris; sister in law, Charlotte Williams; cousin, Emma Mays; a host of nieces, nephews, friends, family and Summit Christian Church Congregation. Funeral services 11:00 AM, FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 20, 2019 at SUMMIT CHRISTIAN CHURCH, 4021 Denlinger Rd. with Reverend Shelby Walker, officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 19, 2019