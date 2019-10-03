|
CASE, Edward Gilbert "Duke" Age 79, of Centerville, passed away Saturday, September 28th, 2019 at Miami Valley Hospital. He was born July 12th, 1940 to LaManche (Partlow) and Charles Case. Duke had a Bachelors Degree in Business from Otterbein University. He retired in 1992 as Director of Purchasing for General Motors Delco Moraine Division. After retirement, he continued to work at Trostel Ltd. in Lake Geneva, WI and Harris Thomas Drop Forge Company in Dayton, OH. Duke served his country with honor in the U.S. Air Force. He was a member of the following clubs; Dayton Chamber of Commerce, Bellbrook Lion's Club, Masonic Lodge in Dayton, Centerville Optimist Club, Brookview Swim Club Board Member, Emcee of Wayne Warrior Annual Pow-wow, President of Pi Kappa Phi (Country Club) Fraternity at Otterbein, Antioch Shrine, Classic Car Club Member, Dayton Agonis Club, Leadership Dayton, Alzheimer Association Board Member and at Hope Church he was on the board of Trustees, Pastor Parrish Committee, and Men of Hope. Duke was a very hardworking family man. He made sure he could attend as many family functions as possible; such as family reunions and grandchildren's sporting events to name a few. He put his all into his work, but especially into being the best husband, father, and grandfather that he could be. His favorite hobbies were gardening, watching birds, cardinals in particular, writing poetry, and going on cruises with his wife Diana, and their Cruise Group. Duke will be remembered for his humor and thoughtfulness, but most of all the love that he had for his family. Duke was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Bill, Jerry and David, and sister Josephine Thomas. Duke is survived by his sisters Libby Bunger of Lockport, NY and Sharon Reigelsperger of Lebanon, OH; daughters Laurie (Jeff) Stewart of Westerville, OH and Allison (Travis) Cox of Delaware, OH; 4 grandchildren Abbie & Max Stewart and Chloe & Drew Cox and also his loving wife of 53 years, Diana, who he often said was "his greatest accomplishment in life". To help the family celebrate his life, you are invited to share during his visitation Friday, October 4, 2019 at Conner and Koch Life Celebration Home (92 W. Franklin St. Bellbrook, Oh 45305) from 4 pm to 8 pm. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, October 5th, 2019 at 11am at Conner & Koch Life Celebration Home with burial to follow at Bellbrook Cemetery. Donations may be made to the Southwest Regional Office (2808 Reading Rd Cincinnati, Oh 45206). You are welcome to send a condolence, plant a tree and share a story or picture about Edward "Duke" at www.ConnerAndKoch.com by clicking on his name.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 3, 2019