Edward CHURCHILL
1932 - 2020
CHURCHILL, Edward J. "Jim" Edward J. "Jim" Churchill, 88, died Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at his home. He was born January 15, 1932, in Pittsburgh, PA, to parents, Ralph and Minnie Churchill. Jim was a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh. He was a veteran of the United States Army, having served in the Korean War. He had worked for Hannah Welding Supply, then Mineweld, retiring in 2007. Jim was an active member of Zion Lutheran Church for nearly 50 years. Mr. Churchill is survived by his children, Jim (Jeanine) Churchill, Dave (Marcella) Churchill & Sue (John) Faulkner; grandchildren, Todd (Kim) Churchill, Steven (Amy) Churchill, Keith Churchill, Jessie (Tony) Aponte, Kate (Scott) Huffman & Amanda (Michael) Wallace; and great-grandchildren, Elly, Tyler, Justin, Jack, Josie, Parker, Jonah, Madden, Myles, Evelyn, Sawyer, Liam & Spencer. He was preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis; parents; and brothers, Erman, Ralph & William Churchill. The family would like to thank Dr. Hurlburt and his staff and Hospice Care of Middletown. Julia and Bonnie were especially attentive and loving. Memorial Service will be Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at 3:30 pm at Zion Lutheran Church, 10 North Breiel Blvd, Middletown, with Pastor Jen Rue officiating. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 2:30 - 3:30 pm. In order to follow COVID social distancing restrictions, please RSVP to Zion Lutheran Church at 513-423-8745 to attend the service. Masks are required to attend. In lieu of flowers, Jim preferred that memorial donations be made to WHIIMS (Women's Health Issues In Miami-Valley Sisterhood), 10 S. Highview Rd., Middletown, OH 45044 - OR - Hospice Care of Middletown, 4418 Lewis St., Suite B, Middletown, OH 45044. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com.

Published in Journal-News on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Visitation
02:30 PM
Zion Lutheran Church
AUG
26
Memorial service
03:30 PM
Zion Lutheran Church
