CRAIG, Edward L. 93, formerly of New Carlisle, Ohio passed away Saturday, February, 23, 2019 in Birmingham, Alabama. He was born March 5, 1925 in Cromona, Kentucky the son of the late David & Martha (Boggs) Craig. He was a U.S. Army Air Corp veteran of WWII, and graduated from the University of Kentucky in 1951. He retired from Wright Patterson Air Force Base where he was a Procurement Officer until 1980. He was a longtime member of the First United Methodist Church, New Carlisle. While living his last few years in Birmingham, he was a member of St. Mark United Methodist Church. He is survived by a son, Edward L. Craig, Jr.; a daughter-in-law, Magdalene O. Craig; a grandson, Brian C. Craig; other family and friends. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Litton Craig; and three brothers, McCoy, Robert & Willard Craig. A memorial service will be held at 12 noon Friday, March, 1, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church, 220 S. Main St., New Carlisle, Ohio. Arrangements by the TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, New Carlisle, Ohio. The family suggests sending memorial contributions to Grassroots Angel House Orphanage at http://grassrootsangelhouse.org/. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.trostelchapman.com